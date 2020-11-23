Advtg.
Bollywood News

Vir Das urges celebs to stop posting videos of Covid-19 test

By Glamsham Editorial
Vir Das urges celebs to stop posting videos of Covid-19 test 1
Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 23 (IANS) Comedian-actor Vir Das feels celebrities should not post videos on social media that show them ndergoing Covid-19 tests.

Taking to Instagram, Vir Das requested celebrities to understand the struggles of people who conduct Covid-19 tests.

“Celebrities…please stop posting videos of your Covid tests. From the collection to the test, you are literally doing none of the work.The fact you tilted your head back 30 degrees and managed not to sneeze is not engaging content,” he wrote.

Advtg.

Vir Das urged: “Been seeing these videos for months now. Hear me out please. There’s someone drenched in a full PPE kit one foot away from you who does this 30 times a day, door to door. You’re not the one struggling. The test sucks for them more.”

Meanwhile, Vir Das has resumed performing live stand-up comic gigs post lockdown.

–IANS

Advtg.

sim/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleJustin Bieber pays adorable birthday tribute to wife Hailey Baldwin
Next articleShehnaaz Gill’s classy stylish look in black outfit is breathtaking

Related Articles

News

American Music Awards 2020: Taylor Swift, The Weeknd sweep gala

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Los Angeles, Nov 23 (IANS) Singers Taylor Swift and The Weeknd were the big winners at the American Music Awards 2020.Actress Taraji P. Henson...
Read more
IPL

West Indies could play 2 Tests instead of 3 on Bangladesh tour, says CWI

IANS - 0
Dhaka, Nov 23 (IANS) West Indies' scheduled Test series in Bangladesh in January next year could be reduced to two-match rubber instead of three...
Read more
IPL

CA confirm full BBL 10 schedule; Perth, Melbourne awarded matches

IANS - 0
Melbourne, Nov 23 (IANS) Western Australia, New South Wales and Victoria have been confirmed host matches in the upcoming edition of the Big Bash...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Shehnaaz Gill's classy stylish look in black outfit is breathtaking

Shehnaaz Gill’s classy stylish look in black outfit is breathtaking

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
Shehnaaz Gill recently shared pictures on Instagram and captioned, “Stay classy!”. She is seen wearing a black stylish outfit. Her makeup game is also on point.
Vir Das urges celebs to stop posting videos of Covid-19 test 2

Vir Das urges celebs to stop posting videos of Covid-19 test

Justin Bieber pays adorable birthday tribute to wife Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber pays adorable birthday tribute to wife Hailey Baldwin

Vir Das urges celebs to stop posting videos of Covid-19 test 3

American Music Awards 2020: Taylor Swift, The Weeknd sweep gala

Vir Das urges celebs to stop posting videos of Covid-19 test 3

Taylor Swift wins Artist of the Year at AMAs 2020, reveals...

Vir Das urges celebs to stop posting videos of Covid-19 test 3

Sanjana Sanghi to star opposite Aditya Roy Kapur in 'OM'

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks