Bollywood News

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma reveal their daughter’s name as Vamika

Anushka Sharma shared a picture of her for the first time and revealed that they have named her Vamika

By Glamsham Editorial
Virat kohli and Anushka Sharma reveal their daughter's name as Vamika
Virat kohli and Anushka Sharma reveal their daughter's name as Vamika
On January 11, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed their daughter at Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital.

And today Anushka Sharma shared a picture of her for the first time and revealed that they have named her Vamika.

In her post, she talked about her experience of being a mom and how their daughter has taken their life to a new level.

Anushka wrote, “We have lived together with love , presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one , Vamika has taken it to a whole new level! Tears, laughter, worry, bliss – emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes! Sleep is elusive but our hearts are SO full (sic).” She also thanked her fans and well wishers and wrote, “Thanking you all for your wishes, prayers and good energy.

Check out the post below.

