Virat Kohli to help stray animals, credits Anushka Sharma

It is a well-known fact that Anushka Sharma is a huge animal lover who constantly advocates for animal rights. Anushka is currently working towards opening her animal farm in the outskirts of Mumbai. Her husband, Virat Kohli has been thoroughly inspired by her passion for animals and is now actively looking for opportunities to help stray animals.

Through the Virat Kohli Foundation, Virat has now set up an animal welfare project in Mumbai City. He has collaborated with Vivaldis Animal Health, a leading Indian animal healthcare company founded by Kunal Khanna a London Business School alumi, and with Awaaz Voice of Stray Animals, a local NGO in Mumbai to set-up two animal shelters in the city.

The two animal shelters will be set-up by Virat Kohli Foundation and Vivaldis Animal Health in Malad and Boisar respectively and will be run by Awaaz (VOSA). The shelter in Malad will be a temporary rehabilitation centre, where animals (small animals – dogs & cats) will be admitted for a temporary period until the animal recovers. The centre will provide medical assistance to wounded and injured animals. The centre in Boisar will be a permanent shelter, which will keep animals who are blind / paralysed. The centre will provide permanent shelter to animals (dogs and cats) with permanent deformity.

Virat Kohli will sponsor ambulances, while Vivaldis Animal Health will complement their healthcare needs. The Virat Kohli Foundation so far has primarily focused on supporting aspiring athletes from all over India, however as Virat evolves as a person and an athlete, his focus is now on using his current associations and partnerships to create infrastructure and make resources available to those in need. VKF will now be setting up education, healthcare, and animal welfare projects.

Virat Kohli said, “Looking after the welfare of animals is a cause very close to my heart now as Anushka is very passionate about this issue. Her vision to help stray animals across India is truly inspiring for me and since I have met her, I have tried to understand more about animal rights and the urgent need for medical assistance for strays. It is our dream to create a safer space for the stray animals of our city and I’m happy to be taking on this project with Vivaldis and Awaaz, and working with likeminded people to create some facilities to help these animals.”

Kunal Khanna, founder and CEO of Vivaldis says “As a leader of a company which is so passionate about animals, I felt it is my duty to not only give the best healthcare solutions for pets, but also create a safe environment for animals that are not so privileged. Hence, we decided to tie up with Virat Kohli Foundation and Awaaz with whom we can share our dream to create a safer space for stray animals in India. I would like to thank Virat & Anushka, for giving us this platform. It’s a privilege to see them extend their support to the cause so passionately. We are eagerly looking forward to starting shelters in Mumbai, and eventually we will also plan similar options in other cities as well to further extend our support to stray Animals in India.”

“We are very happy collaborating with Virat Kohli foundation and Vivaldis. Entire team at Awaaz is extremely thankful to Virat and Anushka for their support and for giving us an opportunity to give back to the society.” Said, Amit Pathak, Founder, Awaaz Voice of Stray Animals.