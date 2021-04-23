Adv.
Virat Kohli to create TakaTak videos, throw challenges et al

Virat Kohli chooses to join the homegrown short video app MX TakaTak that goes mainstream with the addition of the megastar

With the growing importance of digital media, there has been a tectonic shift in the kind of content being created and consumed. The short video space is one of the fastest growing sectors in the country’s digital media landscape. Amidst the burgeoning cricket fever that has engulfed the nation, MX TakaTak recently announced itself as the official short video partner for 7 teams. The platform marks another win as it becomes the platform of choice for global sports icon – Virat Kohli.

The Indian skipper will not only create fun and exclusive TakaTak Videos but also participate in Hashtag Challenges and Livestreams, offering his fans a chance to get a closer look at him off the field as well.

Talking about joining MX TakaTak, Virat Kohli said, “I’m really excited to have joined MX TakaTak. It’s the leading short video app and gives me a new place to share moments from my life and to have authentic conversations with my fans across the globe.”

