Advtg.
Bollywood News

Vishal and Shekhar dissociate from new version of their song Deedar de

By Glamsham Editorial
Vishal and Shekhar dissociate from new version of their song Deedar de 1
Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 11 (IANS) The singer-composer duo of Vishal and Shekhar has distanced themselves from the remix of their song Deedar de, saying they have nothing to do with the new version.

The original track sung by Sunidhi Chauhan was composed by the duo for Anubhav Sinha’s 2005 release, Dus. The new version, sung by Asees Kaur and Dev Negi, is part of Hansal Mehta’s upcoming film, Chhalaang, featuring Rajkummar Rao and Nushrratt Bharuccha. The new song has updated lyrics by Panchhi Jalonvi.

After the launch of the new version, Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjianii tweeted this message: “We have been very kindly credited here, only because we composed the original #DeedaarDe in 2004. However, we haven’t done this “remix”. That said, best wishes to the film and team. Thanks for loving our music down the years.”

Advtg.

Ravjianii delved a bit more into it by calling out the remix culture with a cryptic tweet.

“One day you won’t be checking on how many likes you got, how many views you got, how many new followers you got… none of these things will matter.. stay away from comparing.. stay away from the chase,” he posted.

The new version is picturised on Rajkummar and Nushrratt in “Chhalaang”, which is pitched as a hilarious yet inspirational journey of a PT master in a semi government-funded school in North India. The film narrates the story of a PT Master named Montu (played by Rajkummar Rao), and addresses the importance of sports education in school curriculum, in a light vein.

Advtg.

–IANS

sug/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleMithila Palkar recalls her fan moment with Kajol
Next articleJapanese Film Festival in India to go virtual

Related Articles

News

Rajkummar Rao: 'I don't re-watch my performances'

Glamsham Editorial - 0
BY NATALIA NINGTHOUJAMNew Delhi, Nov 11 (IANS) Critically acclaimed actor Rajkummar Rao is proud of his filmography, but he says he does not watch...
Read more
News

Dia Mirza learning Kalaripayattu

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actress Dia Mirza on Tuesday shared that she is learning the martial art kalaripayattu. Dia posted a picture on...
Read more
News

Indian film celebs applaud Biden, Harris

Glamsham Editorial - 0
New Delhi, Nov 8 (IANS) Celebrities of the Indian film fraternity congratulated US President-elect Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris, the first-ever...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks