Vishal Bhardwaj posts a snapshot with pet Roohdaar from scenic Landour

Adv.

Mumbai, June 28 (IANS) Filmmaker-composer Vishal Bhardwaj has been spending a lot of time at his home in Landour, Mussoorie. On Monday he took to Instagram sharing an adorable picture with his golden retriever pet named Roohdaar at his hillside retreat.

Roohdaar also happens to be the name of Irrfan Khan’s character in Vishal’s 2014 film “Haider”. He captioned the post: “Main aur Roohdaar”.

The filmmaker is seen sitting on a lounge sofa in his beautiful wooden living room, with his pet resting his face on Vishal’s feet. Vishal relaxes in a winter jacket, drinking from a glass with a laptop on his lap. His room, with glass ceiling and glass walls, overlooks the blue sky and clouds.

Adv.

His friends from the industry poured in compliments and comments. Priyanka Chopra commented with a smile. Filmmaker Mira Nair wrote: “And your Northstar jacket. Inshallah jaldi milein.”

Actress Sayani Gupta wrote: “I have always wanted to have this roof in my house.”

Vishal is a neighbour of author Ruskin Bond who also stays in Landour and often drops in to discuss films and books with him. He had adapted two of Ruskin Bond’s stories for his films — “The Blue Umbrella” from Bond’s book of the same name and “7 Khoon Maaf” from the short story “Susanna’s Seven Husbands”. The director might come up with a film on Bond’s stories of Mr. Oliver from his book “Mr Oliver’s Diary”.

Adv.

The filmmaker bought a 150-year old building in Landour and adapted it into a modern eco-friendly house retaining the old world charm. The luxurious house overlooks the historic Doon Valley to provide a getaway from city life.

Vishal has again joined hands with frequent collaborator Gulzar for the music and lyrics for the upcoming film “Darlings”. The film stars Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah and Vijay Verma, and is produced by Alia’s banner Eternal Sunshine along with Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment.

–IANS

Adv.

eka/vnc