scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
BollywoodNews

Vishal Bhardwaj was operating on three planes of a father, writer and producer on 'Kuttey'

Vishal Bhardwaj, who is awaiting the release of his son Aasmaan Bhardwaj's directorial debut 'Kuttey', had three sets of duties during the course of production of the film.

By Glamsham Bureau

Multi-hyphenate Vishal Bhardwaj, who is awaiting the release of his son Aasmaan Bhardwaj’s directorial debut ‘Kuttey’, had three sets of duties during the course of production of the film.

While talking to the media on the sidelines of the trailer launch of ‘Kuttey’ in Mumbai on Tuesday, the ‘Haider’ helmer was visibly happy given his son’s film’s trailer released to a thunderous applause from all quarters.

The composer-director-screenwriter said during the press conference, “I was operating on three different planes of a father, a writer and a producer on ‘Kuttey’.”

Juggling three tasks wasn’t easy for him and the nervousness was compounded because he had vowed to not visit the film’s set in order to let his son follow his instincts as a director.

“Maine kasam khaayi thi ki main is film ke shoot pe ek din bhi nahi jaaunga. So, I was very nervous during the course of the filming. But, I’m happy with the output and hope the audience loves the film upon its release”, he added.

Previous article
Endearing what Paresh Rawal’s son Aditya Rawal has to say about him
Next article
Vijayendra Kumeria: It takes people some time to recognise me in the Sikh look
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Shehnaaz Gill

Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu

Avika Gor

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US