Vishal Dadlani gets his first shot of Covid vaccine

Mumbai, April 2 (IANS) Composer Vishal Dadlani on Friday tweeted that he has taken his first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. The singer-composer says he barely feels any after-effect apart from a sore shoulder.

“Got my first shot of the Covid-19 vaccine yesterday. Super arrangements at Leelavati Hospital, Bandra West. Barely any ‘after-effects’ today, just a slightly sore shoulder from the needle. Science WILL beat this damned virus! #GoGetVaccinated #OneForAllAllForOne #ForIndia,” Dadlani wrote on Twitter.

His tweet comes a day after composer Salim Merchant shared a video on Twitter where he can be seen getting the vaccine on his left arm.

Meanwhile, Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan blogged earlier on Friday to inform that he along with other family members has taken the vaccine, except his son Abhishek Bachchan, who is busy shooting.

Big B called his vaccination procedure “historic” and said that he will write a “rather detailed exclusive blog” post about the same.

Actress Malaika Arora also shared an Instagram post on Friday informing that she has taken the first dose of the vaccine.

–IANS

