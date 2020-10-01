Home Bollywood News

Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar, Himesh back on 'Indian Idol' as judges

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Oct 1 (IANS) Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya are back as judges of the popular reality singing show, Indian Idol.

Vishal posted a video showing him walking on the stage of the show with Neha and Himesh, and wrote on Instagram: “#DreamTeamVibes with @nehakakkar & @realhimesh, Day 1 of #IndianIdol12. This one is a season of #hope, and defying all odds to keep the world turning with music! @sonytvofficial @thecontentteamofficial @fremantleindia.”

Neha also posted the same video and wrote: “We’re back.”

Earlier on Thursday, Vishal shared his smiling photo and wrote: “#IndianIdol12 Day 1, here we go!!! Wish us luck!!”

In August, Vishal Dadlani had shot for the promo of the show at home.

–IANS

