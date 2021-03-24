ADVERTISEMENT
Vishal Dadlani: Respect what you eat, and the farmers who grow it

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, March 24 (IANS) Composer Vishal Dadlani on Wednesday took to social media to once again express solidarity with the ongoing farmers’ protest.

Dadlani shared a photograph of organic tomatoes grown by him on Instagram, and captioned: “Respect what you eat, and the Farmers who grow it. If you ever till the Earth yourself, you’ll know how much work it is, and how much love and patience it takes. (This is just a small patch of tomatoes and it’s taught me a lot!) #FarmerProtests #FarmersProtest #JaiKisaan #IStandWithFarmers.”

The composer has expressed solidarity with the protesting farmers earlier, too.

On January 26, after a section of the protesting farmers were reported to have turned violent, Dadlani had tweeted: “Does it make sense to you? Farmers who protested peacefully for so many months, even in the face of police violence, suddenly turned violent today? Why? Just doesn’t compute. Plus, we’ve seen those in power do this before. Typical play: Send violent stooges, discredit movement.”

Bollywood celebrities who have extended support to the ongoing farmers’ protest include Dharmendra, Priyanka Chopra, Taapsee Pannu, Abhay Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Sonu Sood, Sunny Deol, Sonam Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh, Preity Zinta, Gul Panag, Riteish Deshmukh, Ammy Virk, Swara Bhasker, Vir Das, Onir and Sushant Singh among others.

–IANS

abh/vnc

Vishal Dadlani: Respect what you eat, and the farmers who grow it

