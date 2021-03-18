ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Vishal Dadlani selects photo for his funeral, netizens upset

Composer-singer Vishal Dadlani on Thursday drew social media ire after he posted a picture that he feels would be apt for his funeral.

By Glamsham Bureau
Vishal Dadlani selects this photo for his funeral
Vishal Dadlani selects this photo for his funeral
ADVERTISEMENT

Vishal Dadlani shared a smiling portrait and wrote, “Bahut achhe INSANE thhe!” This looks like it could be the low-res picture blown up to fit in a big frame at my funeral. 😆 No?”

Composer-singer Vishal Dadlani on Thursday drew social media ire after he posted the picture on Instagram that he feels would be apt for his funeral.

However, Vishal’s post left netizens upset. They commented on his post expressing displeasure.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Why would you say that? Neither a good thought for you nor for us Vishal sir. Stay happy and blessed. Keep up the great work,” commented a user.

Similar comments flooded his post, following which the composer added a clarification in the same post. He captioned, “(Arre, I’m not being morbid! That’s just what I thought when I saw the picture! And I don’t believe in this shubh-ashubh nonsense. It’s just a statement. I mean no disrespect to those who have lost people, or to those who have left us. Death is a big deal, but I see no reason to fear it, or to tiptoe around the understanding that it will come to us all. At least this way, I’ve picked my own picture! 🙏🏽🤘🏽).”

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleSatish Kaushik tests Covid positive
Next articleAITA U-16 Talent Series: Sriram, Disha through to finals
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Neha Kakkar donates Rs 5 lakh to veteran lyricist Santosh Anand

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Singer Neha Kakkar will donate Rs 5 lakh to a veteran Bollywood lyricist who speaks of how he is battling a tough financial situation & has incurred debts
Read more
Lyrics

Vishal and Shekhar – Deedar De Song Lyrics from Chhalaang starring Rajkummar Rao, Nushrratt Bharuccha

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Check out the song lyrics of Deedar De by Vishal and Shekhar from Chhalaang starring Rajkummar Rao, Nushrratt Bharuccha
Read more
News

Is Neha Kakkar’s ‘marriage’ a publicity stunt?

Glamsham Editorial - 0
On Wednesday, singer Neha Kakkar posted a picture where she is seen posing with rumoured boyfriend Rohan Preet. The image seems to be a poster...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Cricket South Africa mulls majority independent members

Narwal lead Indian challenge at para shooting World Cup

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Al Ain (UAE), March 18 (IANS) Top para shooters including Sydney 2019 World Championships medallists Manish Narwal and Singhraj will be...

'Argentina, Germany tours helped in preparation for Olympics'

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Bengaluru, March 18 (IANS) The Indian women's hockey team's recent tours to Argentina and Germany have been crucial in their preparations for the...

SonyLIV’s next titled Project 9191

News Glamsham Editorial - 0
SonyLIV's Project 9191 is about a team who ace in pre-empting crimes and stopping them before occurrence

AITA U-16 Talent Series: Sriram, Disha through to finals

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Bengaluru, March 18 (IANS) Vaibhav Krishna Sriram and Suchir Chetan Sheshadri overcame their respective fancied rivals to set up a title clash in the...

Vishal Dadlani selects photo for his funeral, netizens upset

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Composer-singer Vishal Dadlani on Thursday drew social media ire after he posted a picture that he feels would be apt for his funeral.
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates