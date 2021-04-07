Vishal Furia set to shoot ‘Forensic’ with Vikrant Massey

Adv.

Filmmaker Vishal Furia is busy with pre-production work of his upcoming film “Forensic” that features Vikrant Massey. Utmost on his list of priorities is safety on the set in the time of Covid. “This current wave is spreading quickly and quite a few film sets are affected. Life always comes first. So, in this scenario, if possible, one should not get onto shoots at least till the numbers are in control. If absolutely necessary, then the production should ensure that a proper bio-bubble is created,” said Vishal.

Incidentally, lead actor Vikrant had recently posted on social media that he has tested Covid positive.

“Pandemics obstruct growth and disrupt the commercial food chain for all stakeholders and the crew. We have been dealing with the virus for a year now, so I would say everybody has learnt the art of contingency planning,” said producer Mansi Bagla.

“Forensic” is a remake of a Malayalam film of the same name that released in February 2020 and Vishal is currently focusing on the Hindi script. He has worked with Vikrant earlier in “Criminal Justice”.

Asked about when the makers plan to start shooting, Vishal said: “We will wait till Vikrant is completely recovered and the numbers are in control. Post that, we’ll create a proper bio-bubble and start shooting at venues that are safe for everyone.”

“By the time we start shooting, I am sure Vikrant will regain health. We are all praying for his speedy recovery. Right now, his ill health is not disturbing our timeline, as we are still at pre-production stages,” Mansi added.