Bollywood News

Vishal-starrer 'Chakra' opens on Feb 19, theatrically in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi

By Glamsham Editorial
Chennai, Feb 13 (IANS) The Tamil film Chakra starring, Vishal, Shraddha Srinath and Regina Cassandra, will release in dubbed Hindi and Telugu languages, too, the makers have revealed. The decision comes in the wake of the theatrical success of recent the South Indian releases Master, starring Vijay and Vijay Sethupati, and the Ravi Teja-starrer Krack.

The thriller Chakra is based on cyber crime, and will be called Chakra Ka Rakshak in Hindi.

“Film theatres are coming alive again. We are happy that our film Chakra Ka Rakshak in Hindi would give it a far more reach. People in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have always been great film enthusiasts. I would love to see how people in other part of the country receive the film,” Vishal tells IANS.

The film is directed by MS Anandan and produced by Vishal under his banner Vishal Film Factory, and also features Srushti Dange, Manobala and Robo Shankar.

Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed music while cinematography is by Balasubramaniem.

–IANS

ym/vnc

Glamsham.com - © 2021