Advtg.
Bollywood News

Vishnu Manchu to star in 'D & D', sequel to 'Dhee'

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

Hyderabad, Nov 23 (IANS) Telugu actor Vishnu Manchu collaborates with filmmaker Sreenu Vaitla again, on a sequel to their 2007 release, Dhee. The sequel is titled D & D, and was announced on Monday, on the occasion of the actor’s birthday, with a poster.

In the poster, the title is designed in the shape of handcuffs along with the tagline, “Double Dose”.

Vishnu produces the film apart from starring, through his film production company, 24 Frames Factory. Writer Gopi Mohan, who has been a part of several Sreenu Vaitla hits including Dhee, is working as scriptwriter along with another popular writer, Kishore Gopu.

Advtg.

Mahati Swara Sagar scores music while Mohana Krishna handles cinematography. Action choreographer Peter Hein has been roped in for the stunts.

Other details including the lead actress will be revealed soon.

–IANS

Advtg.

dc/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleDhvani Bhanushali starts shooting for her next project
Next articleSona Mohapatra opens up on victim blaming
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Vishnu Manchu to star in 'D & D', sequel to 'Dhee' 1

Telangana announces package to help Covid-hit film industry

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Hyderabad, Nov 23 (IANS) The Telangana government on Monday announced a package to help Telugu film industry reeling under the impact of the Covid-19...
Vishnu Manchu to star in 'D & D', sequel to 'Dhee' 2

Vidya Balan, Mrunal Thakur join Rosanna Arquette in Indian superhero film...

Vishnu Manchu to star in 'D & D', sequel to 'Dhee' 3

Tiger Shroff's mother teases a special project

Vishnu Manchu to star in 'D & D', sequel to 'Dhee' 3

Anushka Sharma flaunts baby bump in new post

Vishnu Manchu to star in 'D & D', sequel to 'Dhee' 5

Want to fulfill my father's dream of making India proud: Siraj

Vishnu Manchu to star in 'D & D', sequel to 'Dhee' 6

Aus vs Ind: Kohli & Rahane are like chalk and cheese,...

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks