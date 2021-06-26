Vivek Agnihotri speaks up against ‘hate sex’

Adv.

Recently, a Clubhouse discussion had gone viral where liberal participants were heard expressing their desire to have ‘hate sex’ with Sanghis. The National award winner director Vivek Agnihotri and young women have now come forward to condemn such hypocrisy.

Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri said, “Very often, I see that on social media, especially on a Clubhouse lot of these people who call themselves liberals and wokes sit down, and they keep attacking people who do not agree with their ideologies. In this video you can see a few days ago there was a controversy because they were talking about ‘hate sex’ against Sanghi people.”

He added, “Man or woman doesn’t matter, ‘hate sex’ again anybody is wrong. They were talking about ‘paperback sex’, which was so racist and communal and so bigoted in nature. It was Important that somebody raised his voice and therefore this video has come out where women stand up for their dignity and for the safety and their rights.”

He further added, “What happens is that these Clubhouse rooms attract 10 thousand, 8 thousand, 15 thousand people and a lot of young people sit there. Very very young people, impressionable age and these people get influenced and they think this is the right way to talk publicly. If this is what all these social media influencers and celebrities are going to talk, then we are definitely cultivating and nurturing violence and hate against women, men and people who do not agree with you. In my view, this is a crime against equality, crime against humanity.”

Young women speak up against ‘hate sex’ and the conspiracy of silence against sexual targeting of ‘Sanghi’ womenhttps://t.co/qKrkg8v9Z1 — OpIndia.com (@OpIndia_com) June 25, 2021

On the work front, following the huge critical acclaim of Agnihotri’s last release, ‘The Tashkent Files’ in April 2019, the filmmaker-author has completed the shoot of ‘The Kashmir Files’ film. The filmmaker believes ‘The Kashmir Files’ is a small step towards letting the world, especially his countrymen, know about the plight of Kashmiri Hindus. Featuring Anupam Kher in a pivotal role, ‘The Kashmir Files’ is slated to release in 2021.