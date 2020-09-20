Home Bollywood News

Vivek Oberoi joins Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak's debut film 'Rosie'

By Glamsham Editorial

Mumbai, Sep 20 (IANS) Apart from producing, actor Vivek Oberoi will also be seen acting in the debut film of Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari.

Titled “Rosie:The Saffron Chapter”, the film is a horror-thriller based on true events in Gurugram. Basically, it revolves around Rosie, one of the employees at Saffron BPO, which is said to be haunted.

Revealing his look from the film, Vivek took to Instagram and wrote: “Things are not always as #Rosie as they seem, so #PalatKarMatDekhna! Glad to join the cast & present my first look in Rosie: The Saffron Chapter, directed by @mishravishal. Hope you like it.”

Vivek looks intense in the new poster of his film.

Excited about her debut in Bollywood, Palak said: “‘Rosie’ irrefutably is not your

average horror film, it’s an amalgamation of romance, spine chilling thrills, laced with an intriguing perspective. What makes it even better is the eximious team of people behind it. I’m truly honoured to be a part of this production.”

