Vivek Oberoi sportingly acknowledges Mumbai Police

Vivek Anand Oberoi posted his reaction to the fine imposed on him by Mumbai Police for riding a bike without helmet and mask

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Feb 20: Actor Vivek Anand Oberoi on Saturday posted his reaction to the fine imposed on him by Mumbai Police for riding a bike without helmet and mask.

The actor was slapped a fine of Rs 500 the day before for flouting norms when he took his new Harley Davidson out on a spin, with wife Priyanka riding pillion.

Acknowledging his mistake, Vivek tweeted to Mumbai police, “Pyaar humein kis mod pe le aaya! Nikle they nayi bike par hum aur hamari jaan, bina helmet ke kat gaya chalaan! Riding without a helmet? Mumbai police will do a checkmate! Thank u @mumbaipolice for making me realize that safety is always most important. Be safe, Wear a helmet & a mask.”

