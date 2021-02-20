Vivek Oberoi sportingly acknowledges Mumbai Police

Mumbai, Feb 20: Actor Vivek Anand Oberoi on Saturday posted his reaction to the fine imposed on him by Mumbai Police for riding a bike without helmet and mask.
The actor was slapped a fine of Rs 500 the day before for flouting norms when he took his new Harley Davidson out on a spin, with wife Priyanka riding pillion.
Pyaar humein kis mod pe le aaya!Nikle they nayi bike par hum aur hamari jaan, bina helmet ke kat gaya chalaan!Riding without a helmet?Mumbai police will do a checkmate!Thank u @mumbaipolice for making me realise that safety is always most important. Be safe,Wear a helmet & a mask— Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) February 20, 2021
Acknowledging his mistake, Vivek tweeted to Mumbai police, “Pyaar humein kis mod pe le aaya! Nikle they nayi bike par hum aur hamari jaan, bina helmet ke kat gaya chalaan! Riding without a helmet? Mumbai police will do a checkmate! Thank u @mumbaipolice for making me realize that safety is always most important. Be safe, Wear a helmet & a mask.”