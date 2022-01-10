Vulnerabilities of human beings help Vinil Mathew sketch good stories

- Advertisement -

Filmmaker Vinil Mathew, known for films like ‘Hasee Toh Phasee’ and ‘Haseen Dillruba’, likes to explore the vulnerable side of people through his stories as he delves into the psyche of his characters to craft compelling stories.

Commenting on the same, the filmmaker, “I enjoy dealing with human relationships and their minute shades. As a filmmaker, it challenges and excites me to explore quirks and vulnerabilities of human behaviour in everyday life.”

He added, “Both ‘Hasee Toh Phasee’ and ‘Haseen Dillruba’ were quirky and genre-bending stories yet relatable. I hope to continue the same ahead with all my projects.”

- Advertisement -

‘Haseen Dillruba’, which was released in July last year, featured Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane and received a positive response from the audience.

The film was Taapsee’s first direct to digital release, a feat that the actress would repeat with ‘Annabelle Sethupathi’, ‘Rashmi Rocket’ and her upcoming release ‘Looop Lapeta’, where she will star opposite Tahir Raj Bhasin.