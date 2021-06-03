‘Wagle Ki Duniya’ unwind post shoot everyday

Adv.

The show has continued to outline the simple joys in life that a family can bring to our lives. The adorable on-screen couple Sumeet Raghavan (Rajesh Wagle) and Pariva Pranati (Vandana Wagle), a crucial part of one of India’s most loved families – The Wagle Parivaar – shared their secrets behind their happy family.

Sumeet Raghavan who plays Rajesh Wagle, said, “Keeping in mind social distancing and following all norms, post pack we indulge in fun games like Housie and other activities. We have lovely facilities around, in fact there is a ground to play cricket as well. We enjoy ourselves to the fullest, screaming and shouting just for fun rather than actually playing the game honestly.”

Sumeet continues, “Since I have my harmonium here with me, we sometimes have fun music sessions, karaoke sessions. Most importantly by spending more time with each other, our bonds have grown stronger, we respect each other, we love each others company more and it definitely shows on-screen. It is also about keeping ourselves going and not bored of anything.”

Adv.

Pariva Pranati who plays Rajesh’s wife Vandana Wagle said, “Post pack-up is when we all get together for a fun game of Housie, Badminton, table tennis and sometimes we catch up on a game of pool. We tend to also have a lot of musical sessions, at time’s land up in Sumeet’s room as he has got his harmonium and we enjoy singing together.”

Revealing further she says, “These game nights have certainly strengthened our bonds. In the upcoming episodes, the Wagle Parivaar will be seen playing a fun game called Agar on-screen. I’m sure the audience will enjoy watching it as much as we enjoyed shooting for it.”

Chinmayee Salvi who plays Rajesh & Vandana’s daughter Sakhi Wagle said, “Sports is a great unifier and this statement holds absolutely true in our family as the entire cast and crew including myself bond over Badminton, table tennis and other sports on the sets. It has helped us in being physically fit and also led us to spend more time with each other and have fun. It is truly a stress buster. I being a badminton person enjoy being in the lead while my on-screen brother, Sheehan Kapahi enjoys winning a game of table tennis. We both also enjoy cycling in the evenings. Most evenings we are so engrossed playing the games that at times we miss our dinner call and continue playing.”