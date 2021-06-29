Check out the new trailer of ‘Clifford The Big Red Dog’

Adv.

When middle-schooler Emily Elizabeth (Darby Camp) meets a magical animal rescuer (John Cleese) who gifts her a little, red puppy, she never anticipated waking up to find a giant ten-foot hound in her small New York City apartment.

While her single mom (Sienna Guillory) is away for business, Emily and her fun but impulsive uncle Casey (Jack Whitehall) set out on an adventure that will keep you on the edge-of-your-seat as our heroes take a bite out of the Big Apple.

The film is based on the Scholastic Book Series ‘Clifford the Big Red Dog’ by Norman Bridwell

Did you know these 5 fun facts about ‘Clifford The Big Red Dog’?

Clifford’s big size comes with a BIG appetite: he eats 18.1 kilograms of dog food every day.

Squeaky clean! Sometimes Clifford takes a shower using a fire hose.

Catch him if you can! Clifford can run 115 kilometers/hour.

WOOF! When Clifford barks, it can be heard 16 kilometers away.

City pup! Clifford loves the city and falling asleep to the sound of the subway.

Paramount Pictures Presents ‘Clifford The Big Red Dog’ In association with eOne Films and New Republic Pictures A Scholastic Entertainment / Kerner Entertainment Company Production directed by Walt Becker starring Jack Whitehall, Darby Camp, Tony Hale, Sienna Guillory, David Alan Grier, Russell Wong and John Cleese

‘Clifford The Big Red Dog’ will teach the world how to love big!