Walt Disney's ENCANTO to release on 26 Nov

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ all-new original film ENCANTO releases theatrically on November 26 in India

By Glamsham Editorial
Walt Disney's ENCANTO to release on 26 Nov
Walt Disney Animation Studios all-new original film encanto
ENCANTO, is the tale of an extraordinary family, The Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia in a magical house, in a wondrous charmed and quite vibrant town called Encanto. In the film, the magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift from super strength to the power to heal-every child except one, Mirabel (voiced by Stephanie Beatriz).

Mirabel is an ordinary 15-year-old who’s struggling to find her place in her family. But when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is in danger, Mirabel decides that she, the only ordinary Madrigal, might just be her exceptional family’s last hope.

The voice cast also includes María Cecilia Botero, Wilmer Valderrama, Adassa, Diane Guerrero, Mauro Castillo, Angie Cepeda, Jessica Darrow, Rhenzy Feliz and Carolina Gaitan.

The filmmakers were deeply inspired by their research trip to Colombia during early development of “Encanto,” and features all-new songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Hamilton,” “Moana”). It is directed by Byron Howard (“Zootopia,” “Tangled”) and Jared Bush (co-director “Zootopia”), co-directed by Charise Castro Smith (writer “The Death of Eva Sofia Valdez”) and produced by Clark Spencer and Yvett Merino. Bush and Castro Smith are screenwriters on the film.

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Encanto” opens in Indian theatres on November 26.

