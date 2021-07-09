Wamiqa Gabbi: OTT platforms helped neutralise budget debate in industry

Adv.

Mumbai, July 9 (IANS) Actress Wamiqa Gabbi believes that OTT platforms have several advantages for an actor, especially when it comes to the budget debate in the industry. She says makers are now more willing to try out newer actors for big projects.

“I believe that OTT platforms definitely have helped neutralise the budget debate in the industry, and instead of only casting A-listers in the lead, makers are now more receptive and willing to try out newer actors for their big, multi-million projects,” Wamiqa told IANS.

She made her digital debut with “Grahan” recently released on OTT. This marks the actress’s first pivotal role in the Hindi film industry after starring in Punjabi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam films in the past. The series is based on Satya Vyas’ Hindi book “Chaurasi”.

Adv.

The actress sees newcomers getting a chance as a welcome change.

She added: “This is a welcome change that will hopefully last forever.”

Wamiqa will next be seen in the Netflix original thriller series “Mai” with Sakshi Tanwar. It is directed by Atul Mongia.

Adv.

–IANS

dc/vnc