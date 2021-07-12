Wamiqa Gabbi: To be cast with successful actors in 'Mai' very flattering

Adv.

Mumbai, July 12 (IANS) Actress Wamiqa Gabbi says she is flattered to be cast alongside experienced, successful actors in an upcoming thriller series “Mai”.

“Mai” is an upcoming Indian drama web-series co-starring Sakshi Tanwar, Raima Sen, Vivek Mushran, Prashant Narayanan, and Seema Pahwa.

Wamiqa said: “‘Mai’ is a wonderful project and to be cast along with such experienced, successful actors is very flattering for me. The script of the series is absolutely great and I can’t wait to go on set to share screen space with this incredible cast whom I’m sure there’ll be a lot for me to learn from.”

The plot of the series moves around the murder of a prisoner. Upon accidentally killing a mafia leader, a middle-aged woman is unwittingly swept into the underworld, where her cult slowly gains renown. As things take a new turn, she has to fight for survival while preparing herself to enter the underworld to stay secure.

Directed by Atul Mongia and Anshai Lal, Mai is written by Atul Mongia, Amita Vyas along with Tamal Kumar Sen.

The series is produced by Anushka Sharma and her brother Karnesh Sharma.

–IANS

dc/vnc