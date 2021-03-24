ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Want Kashmiri film industry to flourish, says 'The Illegal' director Danish Renzu

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Filmmaker Danish Renzu has not forgotten about his home in Kashmir or, for that matter, its people. The 35-year-old filmmaker talks of his “conscious” decision to involve local Kashmiris in all future projects.

“There is a sense of responsibility when I say this. I want films as an industry to flourish in Kashmir. In my last film (‘Half Widow’, 2017), almost everyone, from writers to light-man, to camerapersons, were all Kashmiris. I am going to make sure that I continue this practice in future,” says Renzu.

“I have never really forgotten about home and I always carry it in my heart, wherever I go,” added Renzu, who spent time in Los Angeles studying engineering at UCLA for a while.

ADVERTISEMENT

His assertion finds resonance in his new film, “The Illegal”, which has dropped digitally. The film starring Suraj Sharma, Adil Hussain, Shweta Tripathi and Neelima Azim deals with the theme of migration.

“There were a lot of things I didn’t know even as a migrant. I mean there are actually people who can’t afford to go back to their home or go back to the country of their origin, because they don’t have the right papers with them, or they didn’t migrate legally,” he said.

In the film, his hero, played by Suraj Sharma, arrives in New York to study filmmaking. Although he manages to pursue his passion, he has to take up a job as a waiter in a restaurant for sustenance.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I felt it is important to tell the story of someone who comes to another country to be something. And it is definitely not easy to adapt to a new country and adjust. There are a lot of challenges that one encounters, while trying to adjust to new people, a different culture and a host of other things. I hope people are a bit more sensitive after watching the film,” he signed off.

–By Samarth Goyal

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleNiti Taylor flaunts floral saree
Next articleMahira Sharma, Shehnaaz Gill Or Rashami Desai- Whose Kashmiri look did you like the most?
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Suraj Sharma shares what inspired his character in 'The Illegal'

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 24 (IANS) Actor Suraj Sharma says the story of his new film "The Illegal" is a lot similar to his personal...
Read more
News

The Illegal: Small film, big impact (IANS Review; Rating: * * * and 1/2)

Glamsham Bureau - 0
The Illegal (film on Amazon Prime); Cast: Suraj Sharma, Shweta Tripathi, Adil Hussain, Neelima Azim, Iqbal Theba, Hannah Masi, Jay Ali; Direction: Danish...
Read more
News

Arjun Mathur hits the gym after 'unhealthy lockdown'

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 23 (IANS) Actor Arjun Mathur, who is currently shooting for the second season of "Made In Heaven", hit the gym on...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Swiggy to cover vaccination cost for over 2 lakh delivery partners

Online mindfulness may boost mental health during Covid pandemic

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
New York, March 24 (IANS) The fear, anxiety and stress associated with the Covid-19 pandemic has taken a toll on mental health. However, a...

Apple Card doesn't discriminate against women: US investigators

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
San Francisco, March 24 (IANS) A US investigation into allegations that Apple credit card discriminated against women by offering them lower credit limits has...

Kirti Kulhari: Now things are done differently

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Kirti Kulhari says that for an OTT project, a big name may garner buzz initially but after that it's just the content that matters.

Vishal Dadlani: Respect what you eat, and the farmers who grow it

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 24 (IANS) Composer Vishal Dadlani on Wednesday took to social media to once again express solidarity with the ongoing farmers' protest.Dadlani...

Naomie Harris, Chiwetel Ejiofor in ‘The Man Who Fell To Earth’ remake series

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Naomie Harris is all set to star alongside Chiwetel Ejiofor in an upcoming series, a remake of David Bowie's 1976 film 'The Man Who Fell To Earth'
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates