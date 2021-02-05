ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Loveyatri fame Warina Hussain is now learning Telugu

The Afghan origin Loveyatri Warina Hussain actress is currently learning the Telugu language; show off her spoken Telugu skills

By Glamsham Editorial
Warina Hussain
Warina Hussain (photo credit: instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT

Actress Warina Hussain, who made her Bollywood debut in Loveyatri, is currently learning the Telugu language. The Afghan origin actress has shared a video on her official Twitter account to show off her spoken Telugu skills to fans.

“Namaskar, I am in Hyderabad. I am going to surprise all of you. Will tell it to you very soon,” she says in the video, in Telugu.

“My #telugu game on point,” she captioned the video.

ADVERTISEMENT

Unconfirmed sources said that the actress is reportedly learning the language for a film that casts her opposite Kaylan Ram. The untitled biggie would mark her debut in the Telugu film industry, or Tollywood.

Meanwhile, Warina has completed her next Bollywood project with Freddy Daruwalla, and was recently spotted in Goa shooting for the supernatural thriller, The incomplete Man.  –ians/ym/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleZinc may help with fertility during Covid-19 pandemic
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Warina Hussain’s &’makeover time’

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actress Warina Hussain wanted some change in life. She felt going for a makeover would be the best way. Warina posted a few video clips...
Read more
News

Warina Hussain joins the Dabangg franchise

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actress Warina Hussain who created her mark with Salman Khan's production Love Yatri will be seen shaking her leg with Chulbul Pandey. Warina and Salman had a lot of fun shooting for the song.
Read more
News

Who will be in ‘Bigg Boss 13’?

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Who will be participating in Bigg Boss 13? As speculation has begun on the contestant line-up already, boxer Vijender Singh, actress Mahima Chaudhary and fashion designer Ritu Beri have clearly denied that they may be a part of the reality television show.
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021