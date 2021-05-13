Watch trailer of Ram Gopal Varma’s crime action drama ‘Dangerous’

Adv.

Bollywood has seen numerous mainstream l*sbi*n movies but filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma is coming up with India’s first l*sbi*n crime action drama film, titled ‘Dangerous’. The trailer of his upcoming film ‘Dangerous’ is releasing today, on 13th May 2021, across the digital platform & new Spark OTT platform. The film features Naina Ganguly and Apsara Rani as lead actors & the film is produced by Spark Production.

Dangerous is a story of two women who have some bad experiences with men and in due course passionately fall in love with each other. The film’s story proceeds with how violently they fight the men to protect their love leads to an explosive climax.

Talking about the film, Ram Gopal Varma said, “It will be the first in India to culturally elevate the stigma of LGBT after the honourable Supreme Court repealed section 377. My intention is to depict a love story between two women with as much respect and dignity as between a man and a woman.”

He even revealed that the film will see these lovers on the run from cops and robbers both and is entirely shot in Goa.