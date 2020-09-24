Home Bollywood News

We want Anurag Kashyap to be arrested: Payel Ghosh's lawyer

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

Mumbai, Sep 24 (IANS) Advocate Nitin Satpute, lawyer of actress Payal Ghosh, says as the next legal step filmmaker Anurag Kashyap should be arrested for sexual misconduct with his client.

Payal had filed an FIR against Kashyap on Tuesday at Versova Police station in the city, accusing Kashyap of sexual misconduct in 2014.

“An FIR has been lodged against accused of the offense rape, wrongful restrain, wrongful confinement and outraging the modesty of woman — U/S 376(1), 354, 341, 342 of IPC,” the lawyer mentioned.

Advtg.

Asked what the next legal step would be, Satpute told IANS: “I am clearing everything here. Right now I am heading to the police station, and so far I would like to mention, our priority is to get Kashyap arrested, because the offense is non-bailable. We have lodged FIR and we have not received any response from Kashyap. We do not want any response but we want the police to arrest him.”

“Under POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) we are filing another case on the ground of his involvement in child sexual abuse. We have seen the video that has surfaced on the internet, where he admits his involvement in child sexual abuse,” Satpute claimed.

On the the connection between Payal’s case and the referred video, he added: “There is no connection between the two, but child sexual abuse is a crime and he committed the crime. So the natter needs to be addressed. I also want the government to look into the matter.”

Advtg.

–IANS

aru/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleRandhir Kapoor: I wanted Rishi Kapoor to direct more movies
Next articleDiljit Dosanjh's retort to user who trolled him for protesting against farm Bills

Related Articles

News

MeToo movement getting derailed this way: Producer Vinta Nanda

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Veteran television producer Vinta Nanda, who was among the first women to break their silence and trigger off the MeToo movement in...
Read more
News

Payal Ghosh files FIR against Anurag Kashyap for rape, other charges

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actress Payal Ghosh has filed an FIR against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap at Versova Police Station. Charges against Kashyap in the FIR include...
Read more
News

Payal Ghosh on why she named Huma Qureshi, Mahie Gill in MeToo charge against Anurag Kashyap

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actress Payal Ghosh says her intention was not to defame anyone when she named Huma Qureshi, Mahie Gill and Richa Chadha, while...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

We want Anurag Kashyap to be arrested: Payel Ghosh's lawyer 1

Diljit Dosanjh's retort to user who trolled him for protesting against...

Glamsham Editorial - 0
New Delhi, Sep 24 (IANS) Punjabi actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh has been seen supporting farmers in their protest against the farm Bills ever since these...
We want Anurag Kashyap to be arrested: Payel Ghosh's lawyer 2

We want Anurag Kashyap to be arrested: Payel Ghosh's lawyer

We want Anurag Kashyap to be arrested: Payel Ghosh's lawyer 2

Randhir Kapoor: I wanted Rishi Kapoor to direct more movies

We want Anurag Kashyap to be arrested: Payel Ghosh's lawyer 2

Amitabh Bachchan trolled for promoting short film named 'Doobie'

We want Anurag Kashyap to be arrested: Payel Ghosh's lawyer 2

Saqib Saleem to Mohinder Amarnath: I grew up idolising you

We want Anurag Kashyap to be arrested: Payel Ghosh's lawyer 2

Saiee Manjrekar signs Mahesh Babu-produced bilingual 'Major'

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks