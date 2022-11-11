Week Ahead on TV: 'Bhediya', 'Drishyam 2' stars, Sabri brothers, and a new Imlie

New Delhi, Nov 11 (IANS) From the Hindi remake of the Turkish drama to veteran actors Mithun Chakraborty and Padmini Kolhapure coming together after 33 years on the stage of ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Li’l Champs’, TV shows are all set to get the audience hooked to their screens. Here are a few updates from the daily soap and reality shows that the viewers can watch in the coming days.

Indian Idol 13

This weekend the viewers can enjoy watching ‘Bhediya’ stars Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon on the show along with some amazing performances by the contestants dedicated to their mothers during the ‘Thank You Maa’ special episode on Saturday.

While the Sunday episode will be dedicated to the 1990 romantic hit movie ‘Aashiqui’. The cast of the film including Rahul Roy, Anu Aggarwal, and Deepak Tijori will be seen talking about the film and recalling their shooting days. And while popular singer Kumar Sanu will be seen singing a few tracks from the film like ‘Dheere Dheere Se Meri Zindagi Mein Aana’ and others.

The singing reality show is judged by Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya, and Vishal Dadlani.

It airs on Saturday and Sunday at 8 p.m. on Sony Entertainment Television.

Pushpa Impossible

The daily soap focuses on the life of Pushpa, played by Karuna Pandey which is full of ups and downs and a number of problems. The story is all about her fight and strong willpower to deal with them.

In the coming weeks, ‘Pushpa Impossible’ is set to witness a twist as Pushpa is again in a challenging situation with a face-off against Kunjbala (Ketki Dave), Dipti’s (Garima Parihar) grandmother.

Pushpa has to face insult by Kunjbala because the jewelry presented by her to Dipti is the same as the one that was gifted by Kunjbala. After Kunjbala insults Pushpa and calls her a fraud at the wedding venue, the situation becomes more serious and intense.

Whether the wedding happens or will all this melodrama take some other turn is yet to be seen.

‘Pushpa Impossible’ airs at 9:30 p.m. on Sony SAB.

Katha Ankahee

As the mythological drama ‘Yashomati Maiyaa Ke Nandlala’ goes off the air, the new drama ‘Katha Ankahee’ will be airing in its place from November 28. It is a Hindi remake of the Turkish drama ‘Binbir Gece’ (1001 Nights in English) which is inspired by Arabian Nights and the original series features actors such as Halit Ergenc, Berguzar Korel, Tardu Flordun, and Ceyda Duvenci. It started in 2006 and wrapped up in 2009.

The Hindi adaptation of the show features Aditi Sharma and Adnan Khan. It brings out the complicated relationship of a couple and their emotional turmoil and dilemma.

The show is going to start on November 28 at 8:30 p.m. on Sony TV.

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs

After 33 years, Bollywood actors Mithun Chakraborty and Padmini Kolhapure are coming together to recreate some moments from their 1985 film ‘Pyar Jhukta Nahin’ on the sets of ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L’il Champs’. The contestants will be seen performing the songs from the movie and some of the hit numbers from Mithun’s blockbusters.

Both will be seen dancing together on the stage of the singing reality shows and go down memory lane to share a few stories from their past. Moreover, Mithun will also be enjoying singing along with a contestant.

‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs’ is judged by Neeti Mohan, Shankar Mahadevan, Anu Malik, and hosted by Bharti Singh.

It airs at 9 p.m. on Zee TV.

Dharm Yoddha Garud

‘Vighnaharta Ganesha’ actor will be entering the show to portray the character of Mahishasur, a mythological character who is a demon and has a special power by which he can change his physical form.

In the previous episodes, the audience witnessed one of the strongest asuras(demon) in mythology, Tarakasur, killed by lord Kartikeya.

The upcoming episode will be showing the story of Goddess Durga, who is also called Mahishasuramardini because she killed the most powerful demon Mahishasur.

‘Dharm Yoddha Garud’ airs at 7:30 p.m. on Sony SAB.

The Kapil Sharma Show

The popular comedy-based reality show hosted by well-known comedian Kapil Sharma makes the weekend entertaining for the audience with the banter between the host and the guest.

The hilarious acts of the comedians like Srishty Rode, Gaurav Dubey, Shrikant Maski, and Siddharth Sagar also increase the fun element of the show.

This weekend is going to be a must-watch for music lovers as there will be a Qawwali special episode with Sabri Brothers (Aftab Sabri and Hashmi Sabri, Khan Sahab and Ali Brothers (Parvez Husain, Parvez Babloo and Shahrukh).

Furthermore, the star cast of ‘Drishyam 2’ including Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Ishita Dutta, Shriya Saran, Mrunal Jadhav will also be appearing on the show.

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ airs on Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 p.m. on Sony Entertainment Television.

Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 10

This celebrity dance reality show is always a fun to watch because of the amazing performances by the contestants.

This weekend Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn and Tabu will be appearing as celebrity guests to promote their film ‘Drishyam 2’. They will be talking about their film and also play some interesting games with the host Maniesh Paul and answer his hilarious questions.

Apart from that, the era of the 90s will be recreated through iconic songs and dance performances by the contestants. While Rubina Dilaik will be performing on ‘Aankhon se tune kya keh diya’ from the 1998 film ‘Ghulam’, Sriti Jha will impress everyone with her dance moves on the popular track ‘Taal Se Taal Mila’ from the 1999 film ‘Taal’.

On the other hand, Nishant Bhat will be showing his dance talent on the song ‘Rana Ji Maaf Karna’ from the 1995 movie ‘Karan Arjun’.

The dance reality show is judged by Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit, filmmaker Karan Johar, dancer, and actress Nora Fatehi and hosted by Maniesh Paul.

‘Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 10’ will be airing on Colors at 8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Imlie

The show that started in 2020 with actors like Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Fahmaan Khan, Mayuri Deshmukh and Gashmeer Mahajani has taken a 20-year-leap and now the story is moving ahead with all the new faces and their lives.

‘Kaatelal & Sons’ actress Megha Chakraborty seen as Imlie is now married to Atharva, played by Karan Vohra, her sister Chinni, depicted by Seerat Kapoor is trying to do everything to enter the life of Atharva.

In the current episode, Atharv takes a major stand for Imlie for the first time which is not liked by Cheeni. She would try to talk to Atharv but finds that he is inclined towards Imlie. Hence, she plots for her accident. Atharv comes to know that Cheeni lied just to remain closer to him and he won’t be happy to know the reality and felt broken.

‘Imlie’ airs at 8:30 p.m. on Star Plus.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

The show keeps the audience hooked because of the love triangle between Sai, played by Ayesha Singh, Virat, portrayed by Neil Bhatt and Paakhi, played by Aishwarya Sharma.

As Virat has taken custody of his daughter Savi (Aria Sakaria), Sai is determined to take her back from him. However, Virat threatens her to tell everything to Savi and signs the adoption papers brought by Savi- “I am also the equal parent.”

Now, there is a tiff between Sai and Virat over different parenting styles, their choice of schools and all. But because of all this Paakhi starts feeling left out as her equation changes with Virat because of Sai and Savi.

How all these changes are going to bring twists in the lives of Sai, Virat and Paakhi will be seen in the coming week.

‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’ airs at 8 p.m. on Star Plus.

