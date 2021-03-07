ADVERTISEMENT
'Weird that no teams will play matches at their home venues'

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, March 7 (IANS) Bollywood actress and Indian Premier League team Punjab Kings co-owner Preity Zinta on Sunday took to Twitter to share that she feels weird about the fact that no teams will play any matches at their home venues and there will be no crowds in the stadiums in the present season of the IPL.

“IPL schedule is finally here & @PunjabKingsIPL starts #IPL2021 in amchi Mumbai then travels to Chennai, Ahmedabad & Bangalore for our league matches. It’s a weird feeling that no teams will play any matches at their home venues & there will be no crowds in the stadiums as of now,” Preity Zinta tweeted on Sunday.

In a separate tweet, the Punjab Kings co-owner expressed gratitude to the Board of Control for Cricket in India for organising the IPL with necessary precautions amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

“I must say I’m extremely grateful to the @BCCI for making IPL happen in India this year & for taking all precautions to keep everyone safe by keeping only 4 venues 4 each team. Bio bubbles are a Herculean task but together we can & we will work towards a safe n fantastic #IPL2021,” Preity wrote.

The 2021 Indian Premier League will start on April 9 and its final will be held on May 30, the BCCI announced Sunday. The matches will be played in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata, the BCCI said. The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the final.

