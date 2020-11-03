Advtg.
What Alia Bhatt does when she has 'too much energy and no one to talk to'

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Nov 3 (IANS) Actress Alia Bhatt has shared what she does when she has too much energy and no one to talk to.

“My post pack up routine,” she wrote on her Instagram story before explaining.

“Hydrate,” she wrote along with a clip showing her water bottle as she travelled back to her place in the car.

“Look outside the window, whilst subtly promoting best friend’s clothing brand,” she shared with a clip featuring herself wearing a mask and looking outside the window of the car.

In her next Instagram show, she wrote: “Watch the beautiful sunrise and accidentally pap Mr man”, and attached a moving video of sunrise.

“Do all this while listening to some of my fav songs,” she added.

The actress also posted the reason behind sharing all the information.

“Subject you to this random information since I have got too much energy and no one to talk to,” she wrote.

On the work front, with unlock in place, Alia has shot for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s “Gangubai Kathiawadi” in Mumbai.

She is now onto her next, “RRR”, her mega project down South with “Bahubali” maker SS Rajamouli. The film stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR along with Ajay Devgn.

–IANS

sug/vnc

