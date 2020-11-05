Advtg.
What Suniel Shetty told daughter Athiya on her birthday

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Nov 5 (IANS) Actress Athiya Shetty turned a year older on Thursday and her father, actor Suniel Shetty, shared a birthday note on social media.

The actor shared a greyscale photograph of his daughter’s 28th on Twitter, and lovingly referred to her by her nickname Tia.

“TIA …. Where my life begins and love never ends. Happy birthday, my baby. I thank life every day for giving me the gift of you,” he wrote.

Suniel’s friends wished the actress on her birthday. “Happy birthday my dear,” wrote Sanjay Kapoor, while Sonu Sood wrote: “Happy birthday Athiya… Have a super year ahead.”

Athiya made her debut in 2015 with “Hero” and was then seen in “Mubarakan” and “Motichoor Chaknachoor”. She hasn’t announced her next project yet.

Last month, she walked the virtual ramp at the digital version of the Lakme Fashion Week. She also opened up about work-from-home wardrobe looks, adding that she likes to be in comfortable clothing and without make-up.

“I work-from-home wardrobe is pajamas at the bottom because on a zoom call you can’t really see what your entire outfit looks like. So it’s usually like sweatpants or something very comfortable at the bottom and a cute top or something usually cotton and easy and breezy. I love the fact that now you don’t have to be forced to look in a certain way or be very correct in the way you look. You can be yourself and have fun with that,” she said, adding that she has not used make-up since lockdown.

–IANs

sug/vnc

