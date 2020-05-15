What’s keeping Sunny Singh up till late at night? Find out now!

Advertisement

Sunny Singh is an actor who has a dapper sense of fashion and is also quite the fitness buff.

The actor’s performance in the comedy movie Sonu Ke Titu ki Sweety was really natural. The movie was a humongous hit and made sure to make the audience burst into fits of giggle all owing to star Sunny Singh.

When asked what is keeping Sunny Singh awake till 3:30 AM daily? He laughed and said, “I am playing the Ludo King game with my friends and it has become like an addiction lol.

It’s very difficult to not play and me and my friends are always into it. We even created a WhatsApp group for the same purpose. Would you believe it? But yes, that’s a big reason why I am awake till late at night.”

During the free time that the lockdown caused due to the pandemic, the actor has been keeping busy by working out at home, watching movies to learn and absorb from them and spending some much-needed quality time with his family that he couldn’t before due to his busy schedule.

On the work front, the recent music video release of the actor, ‘Holi Mein Rangeele’ was a super hit and was in the playlists of most deejays on Holi. Sunny Singh had some groovy moves in the music video.

The audiences just couldn’t stop getting their funk on and were grooving to the video and the song alike. Sunny Singh was last seen in a mom-com Jai Mummy Di.