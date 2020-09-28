Home Bollywood News

What's the status of Sushant probe? Maha minister asks CBI

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Sep. Sep 28 (IANS) Claiming that the probe into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has gone silent, a Maharashtra minister on Monday sought answers from the Central Bureau of Investigation which is now handling the case.

State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh sought to know the status of the CBI probe, more than six weeks after it took up the investigation.

“You all know that the investigation into the Sushant death case was being done very professionally by the Maharashtra Police and Mumbai Police. But it was abruptly handed over to the CBI,” Deshmukh told mediapersons.

“We eagerly want to know… Even the people are now asking whether Sushant died by suicide or if he was murdered. We want the details of the CBI probe to come out,” Deshmukh told mediapersons.

Shortly after the minister’s statement, the CBI issued a statement on the issue from New Delhi.

“The CBI is conducting a professional investigation related to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput in which all aspects are being looked at and no aspect has been ruled out as of date. The investigations are continuing,” CBI spokesperson R.K. Gaur said.

While the CBI is conducting the overall probe focusing on the actor’s death, two other central agencies, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) are probing the financial and drugs angle that subsequently emerged.

While the CBI and the ED are yet to make any arrest in connection with their probe, the NCB seems to have made a head way by nabbing 20 persons so far. It is also interrogating several prominent Bollywood personalities such as Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor.

Those arrested include Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, and 18 other drug peddlers, suppliers, traders etc. Some are in NCB custody, a few in judicial custody and the rest out on bail.

Meanwhile, NCB Director-General Rakesh Asthana came to Mumbai on Sunday to review the investigations carried out for so far.

It may be recalled that the CBI had registered a case on August 6. A team of the probe agency visited Mumbai on August 20, after which it summoned several people in connection with the probe into Sushant’s death.

Sushant, 34, was found dead in his bedroom at his Bandra flat on June 14.

–IANS

qn/ash/arm

