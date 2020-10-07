Advtg.
Akshay Kumar, Rana Daggubati’s 5.45 a.m. radio show!!

By Glamsham Editorial
Superstar Akshay Kumar is an early riser, and he makes sure his co-stars, too, adapt that aspect of his lifestyle while working with him.

Actor Rana Daggubati, who has worked with Akshay in “Baby” and “Housefull 4”, recently recalled how the latter took him to attend a radio interview at 5:45 am!

“Come to Bombay and work with Akshay Kumar, and you have a different perspective on what Bombay does. Half of my life in Bombay, I was with Akshay Kumar. (I) Did films like ‘Baby’ and ‘Housefull’. He took me at 5:45 for a radio show, beat that!” Rana recalled.

Apart from sharing his experience of working with Akshay, Rana also spoke about his newly-married life. He married Miheeka Bajaj on August 8 in the presence of close family and friends at a film studio in Hyderabad.

“It (film studio) was five minutes from my house. Only two friends of mine were at the wedding. They were, like, 30 people — I think less than that. Everyone was tested and then there was a huge lawn where only 30 people were present, so it was fine,” he said.

“I shot my wedding in VR and sent it to my family, who couldn’t come and I sent them VR headsets to watch it. This is for real. We shot in virtual reality and sent a bunch of VR boxes and sweets and stuff for family and some friends. So, they got to see it live,” he added, while interacting with Neha Dhupia on her show, “JioSaavn No Filter Neha”.  –ians/sim/vnc

