When Amol Parashar let clouds hog the limelight

Adv.

Mumbai, July 1 (IANS) Actor Amol Parashar, popular as Chitvan Sharma in the web series “Tripling”, took to Instagram on Thursday and shared a picture posing against a picturesque valley.

“Photo clouds ka hai, apun foreground hai,” he wittily wrote as caption.

In the picture, the actor sits on a cemented fence against the background of a valley, with grey clouds seemingly fading into falling rain. He is casually dressed in a maroon T-shirt, blue denim shirt, blue jeans, and white sneakers.

Adv.

After “Tripling”, Parashar went on to do multiple web shows and also featured in Alankrita Shrivastava’s film “Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare” opposite Konkona Sen Sharma, besides the Manoj Bajpayee-starrer film “Traffic”.

The actor will next be seen in the anthology series “Feels Like Ishq”, scheduled to release on July 23. He will also be seen as freedom fighter Bhagat Singh in Shoojit Sircar’s “Sardar Udham Singh”, starring Vicky Kaushal in the title role.

–IANS

Adv.

eka/vnc