When Ayushmann Khurrana made his debut… again!

Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana, who will be seen shedding his image as the relatable common man and be seen as a flamboyant Hindi movie star in his next titled ‘An Action Hero’, felt like he was making a debut all over again! An Action Hero is a high-octane action film that is eagerly anticipated by audiences.

Ayushmann reveals, “It felt like I was making my debut in the Hindi film industry while filming for An Action Hero! I have never explored this genre in my career, so I had to unlearn and learn many things to pull off this role effectively on screen. I had a lot of fun and I hope audiences will appreciate what I have tried to do on screen with a disruptive film like An Action Hero.”

He adds, “Also, my character, Manav, is far removed from who I am in real life. Manav is extravagant, spoilt, moody and a brat. So, to play him, I had to become someone else completely and channelise these traits.”

Ayushmann is ecstatic that the trailer of An Action Hero has been so widely loved by audiences, making it a must-watch movie that’s going to release on December 2!

He says, “I’m thrilled that people have loved the trailer of Action Hero. I always want to present myself in a new way on screen and hunt out scripts that sparkle with newness every single time. It feels great to see how people have connected to An Action Hero as being that kind of film.”

An Action Hero has been directed by Anirudh Iyer and is being produced by Aanand L Rai and Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar.