When Ayushmann, Tahira used to ‘make-out’ while watching SRK’s films

By Glamsham Editorial
Ayushmann Khurrana
Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife Tahira Kashyap Khurana are huge fans of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, and an anecdote from their dating days is proof of the fact.

In Tahira’s new book, “The 12 Commandments Of Being A Woman”, she has revealed that she used to “make-out” with Ayushmann while watching SRK’s movies in theatres.

SRK has now reviewed the book, and reacted on the revelation.

“I’m not sure if I should be happy or offended that Tahira and her beau’s favourite make-out spot was in the cinema watching my movies (which kind of explains the strange smiles both of them have on their face wherever they meet me). This wonderful book is full of many such gems that will make you laugh as much as I did. More love to Tahira,” SRK’s review read.

Sharing the feedback of Shah Rukh on her Instagram account, Tahira thanked the superstar.

“Dear @iamsrk your movies not only made me bunk college but also made me shift a couple of bases… ahem! Your onscreen romance translated to an off screen one for me. Big thank you for that to begin with and for the day that I truly experienced your magnanimity at the TED talk when you didn’t judge me for my aspiration to be in Pam/Kim clan and today for having shared your kind words for my book! My heart is bouncing with joy! Big thank you once again,” Tahira wrote.  –ians/sim/vnc

