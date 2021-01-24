Bollywood News

US Senator Bernie Sanders joins Adhyayan Suman’s house-warming puja

Adhyayan Suman shares his housewarming puja pics; Adhyayan performing the puja with his father Shekhar Suman as US Senator Bernie Sanders looks on

By Glamsham Editorial
Actor Adhyayan Suman on Sunday shared a photo of his new home on social media.

However, at a time when almost the entire film industry is taking part in the Bernie Sanders meme fest, why should Adhyayan be left behind!

The actor shared a photograph of his housewarming puja on Twitter. In the photo, Adhyayan can be seen performing the puja together with his father Shekhar Suman as US Senator Bernie Sanders looks on from behind!

“My New House! Finally with all the love, support and my parent’s blessings, I’ve moved into a beautiful place with good vibes and positive energies! Thanking Mr #BernieSanders to inaugurate this house the traditional way! #newbeginnings #MyNewHouse #Goodvibes,” Adhyayan captioned the photo on Twitter.

US Senator Bernie Sanders became the subject of memes on social media due to his his anti-fashion look at the presidential inauguration ceremony of Joe Biden recently.

The Senator was clicked sitting in a stoic pose with his hands crossed wearing a mask on his face, a simple coat and oversized mittens. It is his mittens which has grabbed the maximum attention of netizens!

A photograph of Sanders wearing the over-sized mittens has gone viral on social media and inspired a meme fest online! Till now, several Bollywood celebrities have taken part in circulating Bernie Sanders memes, including actress Deepika Padukone.  –ians/abh/sdr/

LATEST UPDATES

