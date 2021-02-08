ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

When Dil Bechara director Mukesh Chhabra had a 'Rahul Roy hangover'

By Glamsham Editorial
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, Feb 8 (IANS) Filmmaker and popular casting director Mukesh Chhabra on Monday shared a major throwback from his younger days, where he is seen sporting a haircut that harks back to actor Rahul Roy’s style in the 1990 superhit, Aashiqui.

The Dil Bechara director posted the picture on his Instagram account and captioned it as: “School days Rahul roy hangover ?? #anu and Aanchal ?? @anudara @amananchalsharma.”

He is seen in the throwback image with old friends Anu Dara and Aanchal Sharma.

ADVERTISEMENT

The picture invited fun comments, including from filmmaker Farah Khan Kunder, who wrote: “Kaha Hai Tu (Where are you)?”

Mukesh’s directorial Dil Bechara was late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s final release last year. The film, released digitally amid lockdown, is a remake of the Hollywood film The Fault In Our Stars, inspired by John Green’s bestseller of the same name. Sushant passed away before the film released. Dil Bechara also stars Sanjana Sanghi.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

ym/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleRahul Bhat shoots in the nude for single-shot film 'Man Naked'
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Fashion and Lifestyle

Sanjana Sanghi’s white denim jumpsuit makes for an easy-breezy Brunch outfit

Pooja Tiwari - 0
Taking the fashion game a notch higher Sanjana Sanghi looks fabulous in this all-white denim jumpsuit
Read more
News

Akshay Kumar, Saina Nehwal trolled, #SpinelessCelebs trended

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and Badminton ace Saina Nehwal came under the scanner for posting identical tweets, #SpinelessCelebs trended on Twitter.
Read more
News

Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor voted kids icons

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Feb 2 (IANS) Bollywood stars Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor have emerged as the favourite stars of children at the Kids Choice Awards.Varun...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021