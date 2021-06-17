When Ekta Kapoor was called 'poster girl of misfortune'

Adv.

Mumbai, June 17 (IANS) Ekta Kapoor, one of the producers of the 2016 film “Udta Punjab”, took to social media on Thursday to celebrate five years of the film’s release date.

Ekta recalled the amount of stress she had to go through with the film being leaked online and awaiting clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and being called the “poster girl of misfortune”.

“Censor issues n then the film leaked! D maximum stress I had was that year! Second film that leaked was a month later!! Both stuck at d censors! Five flops n being called ‘poster girl of misfortune’ by my fav director. I think d only professional high point was d love #udtapunjab got! Even after the madness to d release. A movie that weaved stories of many and dropped brutal truth bombs. Celebrating #5YearsOfUdtaPunjab,” Ekta wrote on Instagram.

The Abhishek Chaubey-directorial starred Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shahid Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh in lead roles.

