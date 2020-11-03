Advtg.
When Elli AvrRam was in the mood to play

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Nov 3 (IANS) Swedish-Greek actress Elli AvrRam has asked a cheeky question in her latest social media post.

Elli, who has just returned from a vacation in Maldives, posted a string of photographs from her holiday on Instagram. In the image, she is seen standing on a giant size chess board dressed in a white top and black mini skirt.

“Wanna play?” she asks in the caption, which she tagged with #2020, #play, #yinyang, #life, #darkness#light, #staywoke and #ElliAvrRam#yourstruly.”

Over the past few days she shared photographs on Instagram where she can be seen jet-skiing, having a bath in jacuzzi, and having a floating meal in a pool.

On the work front, Elli recently announced she will be seen acting in a Swedish short film titled “With You”.

Earlier this year, the actress was seen in Mohit Suri’s “Malang”. Apart from Bollywood, she was also seen in the Tamil film “Paris Paris” and the Kannada release “Butterfly” in the recent months.

–IANS

dc/vnc

