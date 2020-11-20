Advtg.
Bollywood News

When Hansal Mehta kept his moustache on

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Nov 20 (IANS) Filmmaker Hansal Mehta has shared his throwback picture of his younger days, from the year 1994.

Hansal posted a picture on Instagram, where he is seen sporting a moustache and is sans his popular grey hair.

“Once upon a time. 1994,” Mehta captioned the image.

The filmmaker is very active on social media. He keeps updating about his life and views on various digital platforms.

Mehta had two back-to-back releases earlier this year on the web space.

His crime drama web-series “Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story” the Rajkummar Rao-Nushrratt Bharucha starrer film “Chhalaang” released on separate OTT platforms.

–IANS

dc/vnc

LATEST UPDATES

Kangana preps for 'Dhaakad' action even as she shoots for 'Thalaivi'

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Hyderabad, Nov 20 (IANS) Actress Kangana Ranaut has started preparing for action scenes in her upcoming film, Dhakaad, even as she shoots for Thalaivi.The...
Salman Khan's 'Radhe' to release in theatres, eyes Eid 2021

Siddhant Chaturvedi working on new song?

BTS share 'secret recipe' of new album with the 'ARMY'

Ayushmann Khurrana: I am committed to ending violence against children (Lead)

