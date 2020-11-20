When Hansal Mehta kept his moustache on

Advtg.
Mumbai, Nov 20 (IANS) Filmmaker Hansal Mehta has shared his throwback picture of his younger days, from the year 1994.
Hansal posted a picture on Instagram, where he is seen sporting a moustache and is sans his popular grey hair.
“Once upon a time. 1994,” Mehta captioned the image.
The filmmaker is very active on social media. He keeps updating about his life and views on various digital platforms.
Mehta had two back-to-back releases earlier this year on the web space.
His crime drama web-series “Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story” the Rajkummar Rao-Nushrratt Bharucha starrer film “Chhalaang” released on separate OTT platforms.
–IANS
dc/vnc
