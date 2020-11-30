Bollywood News

When Irrfan Khan 'memed' himself

By Glamsham Editorial
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, Nov 30 (IANS) Babil Khan, son of actor Irrfan Khan, has shared a hilarious picture where the late star has memed himself.

Babil posted a picture on Instagram, which shows a collage of two pictures of Irrfan in different avatars. The first image shows him in a bathrobe and a jacket while in the second photograph, he is all dressed up in kurta-pyjama paired with a matching jacket for an award function.

The first image has “MAN” written on it, and the second picture has “GQ MAN” captioned on it.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He memed himself and sent this to me a long time ago,” Babil wrote alongside the image.

Irrfan breathed his last in Mumbai on April 29 after battling colon cancer for months.

Recently, on the actor’s six-month death anniversary, Babil had shared a throwback picture with Irrfan and had written: “2 man squad.”

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

dc/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleHalsey slams Grammys, calls for transparency
Next articleNimrat at Gurudwara her family has been visiting for 25 years
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

When Irrfan Khan 'memed' himself 1

Deepika on being part of India's contribution to global space technology

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 30 (IANS) Actress Deepika Padukone feels humbled to play a part in the Indian contribution to global space technology and innovation as...
When Irrfan Khan 'memed' himself 2

Nimrat at Gurudwara her family has been visiting for 25 years

When Irrfan Khan 'memed' himself 3

When Irrfan Khan 'memed' himself

When Irrfan Khan 'memed' himself 3

Halsey slams Grammys, calls for transparency

Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan reveals he was touched inappropriately in childhood

Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan reveals he was touched inappropriately in...

Pavitra Punia’s rollercoaster journey on Bigg Boss 14 comes to an end!

Pavitra Punia’s rollercoaster journey on Bigg Boss 14 comes to an...

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    OK No thanks