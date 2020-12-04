Bollywood News

When Jacqueline Fernandez put Seema Khan at ease

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Dec 4 (IANS) Seema Khan, fashion designer and wife of Bollywood actor Sohail Khan, appears in the web series Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives. She says she was initially nervous shooting for her bridal collection, but felt at ease after actress Jacqueline Fernandez signed up.

“I was super nervous and needed this to be perfect. I needed someone big to shoot it and who better than Jacqueline Fernandez. I am a huge fan of hers and she is such a sweetheart. She put me at ease and I love her personality,” said Seema.

The web series features several Bollywood wives including Seema, Neelam Kothari, Bhavana Pandey and Maheep Kapoor, and streams on Netflix.

