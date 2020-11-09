Advtg.
When Janhvi 'pretended to live in the 1950s'

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Nov 9 (IANS) Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor went back in time for a day, to fantasise living in the fifties.

Janhvi posted a string of pictures on Instagram. In the images, she is seen sporting vintage ensembles, make-up, hair and jewellery.

She did mention she enjoyed it.

“Pretended to live in the 1950s for a day and enjoyyyyyed,” Janhvi captioned the pictures, which currently has over 95K likes on the photo-sharing website.

Janhvi recently engaged in some sibling revelry with sister Khushi in an Instagram post she had shared. The image she posted had Janhvi hugging Khushi from behind, even as her younger sister looks at the camera and smiles.

The actress, who was recently seen in “Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl”, will next be seen in films such as “RoohiAfza” “Takht” and “Dostana 2”.

–IANS

dc/vnc

When Janhvi 'pretended to live in the 1950s'

