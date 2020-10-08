Advtg.
When little Adnan Sami met Big B

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Oct 8 (IANS) Singer Adnan Sami on Thursday opened up on the time he met Amitabh Bachchan for the first time as a child.

Sami posted an Instagram picture of the actor with him and his brother Junaid, clicked in 1982 when Big B was in Dubai. In the still, the actor wears shades and a white suit.

“ThrowbackThursday… In 1982, as a kid, I met @amitabhbachchan ji along with my brother Junaid for the first time in Dubai… Who knew that 20 years later, I would have the honour of working with him…I guess his hand on my shoulder had a subliminal blessing,” Adnan wrote on Instagram.

Sami would go on to work with Bachchan in 2002, for his pop hit, “Kabhi Naee”. The duo sang the song, as well as co-starred in the music video.

The throwback picture has created a wave of nostalgia among social media users.

“Loved you guys in ‘Kabhi Naee’. Please do one more collaboration soon,” a fan requested.

“Lift kara de. Such a priceless picture,” a user commented.

