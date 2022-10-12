When people called and texted Ishita Dutta ‘call me urgent’

The late Nishikant Kamat’s murder mystery ‘Drishyam’ captured the audience’s attention in 2015 and left them wanting more. And now the makers finally all set with the second installment! Actress Ishita Dutta who received immense love and appreciation from the audience for her role in the film shared an incident which happened to her on 2nd October.

Since it’s a suspense crime thriller there’s a scene in the film where the entire Salgaonkar family visits the satsang on 2nd October and ever since then, the dialogue and the scenes have been registered in the audience’s minds.

Recently in an exclusive conversation Ishita shared a funny incident which happened with her. She revealed, “This year the response to Drishyam was great! Every year I get a call on 2nd October from people without fail. And for those with whom I am not even in touch with also make sure to call me or text me. But this year it was crazy as there were people calling me back-to-back and texting me ‘call me urgent’. And I have called them back to ask if they are alright. For which they responded, kal 2 October hai! And it was really funny.”

She further added, “I know all this is happening because Drishyam 2 is releasing. It is so nice to see that people are so excited to see the second installment. The reviews have been so great plus this year was fun. Not just people, even Vatsal was annoying me and I hope this hype of 2nd October continues till Drishyam 3 comes.”

Drishyam 2, directed by Abhishek Pathak, sees the entire principal cast of the first part reprise their roles, with the addition of Akshaye Khanna. The film, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak and Krishan Kumar, is set to release theatrically on November 18.