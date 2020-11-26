Advtg.
Bollywood News

When Rajkummar Rao and Paresh Rawal turned 'Shatranj ke khiladi'

By Glamsham Editorial
When Rajkummar Rao and Paresh Rawal turned 'Shatranj ke khiladi' 1
Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 26 (IANS) Actor Rajkummar Rao was recently spotted engaged in a serious game of chess with veteran actor Paresh Rawal.

Rajkummar posted a picture of his game with Paresh on Instagram Stories and wrote: “Shatranj ke khiladi with the master player Paresh Rawal sir.”

Rajkummar and Paresh Rawal will be seen sharing screen space in Abhishek Jain’s upcoming comedy, Second Innings. The film also stars Kriti Sanon and Dimple Kapadia, and is scheduled for release next year.

Advtg.

The actor recently shared a monochrome picture on Instagram and shared some words of wisdom.

Rajkummar had double-release duirng Diwali this year. He featured in in Anurag Basu’s dark comedy anthology multistarrer “Ludo”, as well as Hansal Mehta’s comedy “Chhalaang”. Both films were released digitally.

He has “Badhaai Do” and “RoohiAfza” coming up.

Advtg.

–IANS

dc/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleAus vs Ind: Finch backs Pucovski for early chance in Tests (Lead)
Next articleNushrratt Bharuccha on 'Chhorii': Excited, nervous, charged up for this one

Related Articles

News

Bollywood remembers 26/11 martyrs

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 26 (IANS) Bollywood celebrities on Thursday remembered the horrors of the Mumbai terror attack of 2008 and paid a tribute to the...
Read more
News

What makes director Satish Kaushik thank Mumbai?

Glamsham Editorial - 0
It was 1979 when Satish Kaushik came to Mumbai from Delhi to achieve his dream of becoming an actor, and it took...
Read more
News

Bhumi Pednekar on her Telugu blockbuster remake.

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actress Bhumi Pednekar is excited about her upcoming film Durgamati: The Myth, and says it is an honour to play the lead...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

12 years after the 2611 terror attacks, why is justice still not done Question actors

12 years after the 26/11 terror attacks, why is justice still...

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Today we complete 12 years of the 26/11 attack in Mumbai. Actors talk about how it was a fateful day, one they can never forget.
When Rajkummar Rao and Paresh Rawal turned 'Shatranj ke khiladi' 2

Bollywood remembers 26/11 martyrs

Thanksgiving 2020: 5 memorable films to watch this Holiday

Thanksgiving 2020: 5 memorable films to watch this Holiday

When Rajkummar Rao and Paresh Rawal turned 'Shatranj ke khiladi' 3

Jennifer Lopez redefines oomph at 51, bares it all for next...

When Rajkummar Rao and Paresh Rawal turned 'Shatranj ke khiladi' 2

Sonali Kulkarni: Idea of being imperfect can be scary

When Rajkummar Rao and Paresh Rawal turned 'Shatranj ke khiladi' 2

Abhishek, Chitrangda's pics from Bob Biswas set in Kolkata go viral

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    OK No thanks