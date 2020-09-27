When Rhea Kapoor cried after seeing her pet’s ill-health

Advtg.

Producer Rhea Kapoor on Sunday took to her Instagram to introduce her new pet, a dog called Russell Crowe Kapoor.

Rhea also shared how she got scared after the little one fell sick.

“We have a new family member. His name is Russell Crowe Kapoor. He is @theprinceofjuhu He already runs this house. He is 55 days old and a bundle of love.

“He got sick the first two days in and scared the shit out of all us, I cried like a baby after months. He is back to top form now. He is everything. #theprinceofjuhu,” Rhea wrote.

Along with it, she posted a few pictures of Russell. In one the images, we can see Anil Kapoor holding his new pet in his arms.

Social media users are going gaga over Russell’s cuteness.

“OMG so adorbs! Shitzus are the best,” actress Sophie Choudhry commented. –ians/sim/pgh