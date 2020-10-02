Home Bollywood News

Sanjay Mishra reveals about his ascetic lifestyle

By Glamsham Editorial
Sanjay Mishra in Varanasi - Bahut Hua Samman (pic courtesy: instagram)
Actor Sanjay Mishra lived in an ashram in Varanasi for a month during a recent shoot, and recalls the experience as one worth cherishing.

Mishra had his experience of an ascetic lifestyle during the shoot of “Bahut Hua Samman”, an upcoming satire that also features Raghav Juyal, Abhishek Chauhan, Ram Kapoor, Nidhi Singh and Namit Das.

“It is nearly impossible to describe Varanasi in words. It’s a feeling that ties you to it. Whenever I get to visit the city, there’s a part of me that I feel I have left behind,” Mishra said.

He added: “During the shooting of ‘Bahut Hua Samman’, I visited this holy city with the cast and crew. Those days are truly unforgettable. Raghav, Abhishek and I stayed in an ashram for almost a month to enjoy the true vibe of the city. It was a cherishing experience,” Mishra shared.

Mishra even cooked for his co-stars on the set.

Recalled Raghav, “We had so much fun shooting. Beginning from staying at the ashram with Sanjay sir and Abhishek to trying a new dish each day, cooked especially for us by our very own Chef Sanjay sir, we made so many memories.”

Written by Avinash Singh and Vijay Narayan Verma, “Bahut Hua Samman” is scheduled to stream soon on Disney+ Hotstar VIP. –ians/sim/vnc/

